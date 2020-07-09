In the grand scheme of things with COVID-19 and the anarchist tearing our country apart, this is a minuscule issue.
I’m part of the gray hair brigade that is staying closer to home these days and enjoying my daily walk in one of Bakersfield’s local parks, Pin Oak Park. Since the start of the COVID-19 restrictions, I have seen an increase in the number of people getting their daily exercise by walking in Pin Oak Park. It has been refreshing after being cooped up in the house to get out for a walk in the park.
However, for some reason, in the last few weeks, the park has been overgrown with weeds. The grass has been mowed but not the weed eradication. I guess with the pristine appearance of the park gone, some people feel that it is OK to dump household furniture in the weeds along the north wall. I used to walk my dogs in the park but not anymore.
There is a group of five men and women who think it is fine to let their dogs roam free and annoy people in the park and attack dogs on leashes. This same group of dog walkers think it is OK for their dogs to poop in the grass and not clean up the mess. I guess they think the park employees will clean up after them.
With a little attention, it would be refreshing to see the park brought back to its pristine appearance, and if dog walkers obeyed the leash rules, this would allow the rest of us to enjoy our daily getaway into nature.
Michael Mahoney, Bakersfield