The double speak coming from liberals is surprising since their agenda is pretty much in our face.
It’s been reported President Trump and the Republicans are spreading fear by misrepresenting the truth on immigration, taxes and other major issues. The facts don’t support this.
But instead of presenting factual details, I challenge those who can think clearly to this. Look at your pay stubs every payday and add up the money taken from your paycheck by the government. Look at our degenerating communities and ask the question why. Deflect accusations of racism when the hard questions are asked, then ask yourself why these questions are never answered. Look at the histories of liberals like Gavin Newsom and others. Their liberal agenda is not hidden.
Once your eyes are opened, it’s a simple question. Who will have the best impact on your life, liberals or conservatives? If freedom, self-sufficiency, free thinking, vetting of immigrants and keeping America strong is your goal, then the answer to that question will be clear.
Ron Rice, Bakersfield