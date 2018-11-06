One day in the early 1940s, my maternal grandmother, the late Addie Clayton Mack, a retired principal of Emerson Jr. High, took my mother, the late Marion Mack Deaver, my brother Mike and I into that small building to the right of 1707 Eye St. to meet with Mr. Harrell. His age was showing but his manners and attitude were impeccable.
In the 1950s, mom and I became East Kern Correspondents for the Californian, reporting to Tom Liggett.
I think that was where my journalism career began. In 1945, I became a kid columnist for the (also late) Riverdale Free Press. Today I write a weekly “East Kern Report” Sunday column for the Antelope Valley Press, and recently learned that I, along with all journalists, have been deemed a “traitor” by the president of the United States.
1707 Eye St. is a special place. Our parents were even married in the church that used to be across the street..
Bill Deaver, Mojave