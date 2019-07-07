What are rights? Rights are something that each citizen, you and I, have that cannot be taken. They are not granted by government; they are assumed to be natural, as natural as breathing air, the desire to eat when hungry and the desire to pursue your happiness. However, we now have a government that is saying your right is in fact, not a right, it is something that they permit, that is you need their permission in order to exercise your "rights."
In a facetious manner, imagine this: you must pay a government fee for a permit for every newspaper you want to purchase or read online because they need to see if you really should be purchasing and reading that newspaper; if you want to assemble publicly, you need a fee for that because the government gets to decide if you really need to hang out in public; if you want to attend a religious service, you need to pay a fee for a permit to get government approval for that because you may not really need to go to a place the government might not agree with.
The absurd examples are being forced upon us for Second Amendment purchases. If the government said you had the right to freedom of the press, but they made you purchase a permit for each purchase of a ream of paper, pen, pencil, ink jet for your printer, TV, radio or internet, you would be up in, well, not arms, because you have to have state permission to exercise your rights in California.
Brian Landis, Bakersfield