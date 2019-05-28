Reading the recent articles about how people thought the only way to compensate for $4 a gallon gas was to either drive less or deprive their children or themselves made me think what about electric vehicles ("'Yikes!': Motorists wince as gas prices continue their upward climb," May 20)? The majority of EVs cost about 4 cents a mile for fuel ($.16/kWh off peak residential, less if you own solar), have very low maintenance, no oil changes, no smog checks, no tune ups, no oxygen sensors, no catalytic converters. Most of the refueling will be done at home. If you can plug in a smart phone, you can plug in an EV.
With rebates and incentives are very affordable. After rebates, leases can be less than $200. They won’t work for every fringe case, but for 90 percent of most people’s driving they will work. Try one as a city car and I bet you’ll be amazed at how many times it fits your needs and is cheaper and faster than your internal combustion engine car. Not to mention they may help your kids breathe better.
Dave Thomas, Bakersfield