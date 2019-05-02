Some years ago I was in a position to listen to and possibly help clients with certain housing problems. In the course of my duties, a middle-aged lady asked that I help her. During our conversation I determined that her problems had little to do with my official duties, but her problems were real. She exhibited deep emotional concerns including an occasional sob. Very easily I could have dismissed her. I didn't. Instead I came around my desk, she stood up and I hugged her. It was only for a moment but she quickly relaxed. She looked at me and said, "Thank you, I did much need that." She smiled and left waved goodbye to me. I never saw her again.
I often reflect on my action with societies' reflex as a backdrop: would I repeat my "indiscretion?" Probably not. Pity. Today, how easily my hug would be misunderstood. So it may be with Monsignor Craig Harrison, a fine person. Could his actions have been misunderstood? I don't know, I wasn't there. But, I do know a little about what good he has done.
Just as the past has a tendency to help predict the future, the present may help with what happened in the past. Let's take Monsignor Craig Harrison's current actions into consideration when we personally judge him.
Julian V. Filoteo, Bakersfield