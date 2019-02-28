Socialism robs people of basic human needs. We need the self-esteem that working for yourself and your family provides. We need the skills and sense of community that are gained from solving problems locally instead of depending on a large, impersonal federal government. We need the self-discipline that comes from resisting the urge to get something for nothing. We need the joy and contentment that can be yours when you aren’t bitter and envious over the financial success of others.
Instead of debating the ridiculous Green New Deal, we should be discussing the reduction and elimination of our current social programs.
Ken Gross, Bakersfield