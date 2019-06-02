A few weeks ago, an article was published about the negative comments the city gets. From my perspective after residing in Bakersfield for 75 years, most are true.
This week, while en route to the doctor, I had to stop at 24th Street/Rosedale Highway and Buck Owens Boulevard intersection. Wow, what a mess! If visitors and tourists judged Bakersfield by this off ramp, they would continue on up the highway. Overgrown landscaping, dead bushes, trash and more, not counting the homeless with their signs sitting in the median, blocking traffic. Yikes, what a sight. Welcome to Bakersfield.
I travel south many times a year and can tell you without reservation, it is a different world out there, especially the 210 freeway from Los Angels to Redlands. Well-maintained and landscaped. Like night and day. Who is responsible for this eye sore? City of Bakersfield or Caltrans? This mess must be addressed today.
Donald Kurtz, Bakersfield