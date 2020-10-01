When did paying taxes become a bad thing?
I remember a time when paying taxes was an honor. In the decades of the '40s, '50s, '60s, '70s, life was good. A person had choices, any trade or college-educated opportunities existed. Wages afforded access to housing. Economy was sufficient enough for everyone. Our tax rate was 65 percent.
Then the '80s arrived and with it greed. Ronald Reagan won his presidency due, in large part, of promising lower taxes. Quoted repeatedly of the waste of civil service employees, he offered trickle down economics. Where huge tax breaks would be given to the rich, and the poor would benefit from the good heart of the rich. (Didn't work.) Reagan was successful decreasing tax to 50 percent. This greedy attitude continued to all levels of our society resulting in decreasing funding for schools, bridges, etc.
Today's rate is 23 percent.
Today we elect people who are proud of not paying taxes.
This is sad, in my very limited opinion.
— Nathan Acuna, Bakersfield