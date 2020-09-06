As we approach Labor Day, front-line workers continue to do what it takes for our communities every day despite the very real dangers they still face as the COVID-19 crisis enters its seventh month.
Without the courage of these essential workers who continue to put themselves in harm’s way, our families would not have the food we need during this persistent crisis.
Our union’s members work in grocery stores, meat processing facilities, hospitals, medical offices and many other essential businesses across the state. They know firsthand the dangers posed by COVID-19 never went away.
The risk to supermarket workers is compounded because some customers in the stores refuse to wear masks and disrespect common sense requests for social distancing.
We are better than this. The only way we will get through this is by working together.
On Labor Day, please reflect on how we owe all of our front-line workers — from doctors and nurses to grocery workers, food processing workers and everyone between — the honor and respect they deserve for helping us get through these challenging times.
Jacques Loveall, president of UFCW 8-Golden State