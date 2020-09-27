The article in Community Voices ("Safe ways to vote in November," Sept. 24) by Mary Bedard, Kern County registrar, was full of helpful information about voting safely in November’s election.
Buried in the center of her piece is a crucial note that all people voting in person should be aware.
You MUST surrender, if voting at the polls, the mailed ballot that the state sent you.
Please do not throw away your unsolicited ballet. Take it with you to your voting location. If you do not give it to them, you will not be allowed to vote regularly, only provisionally!
Please spread the word.
— Don Palla, Bakersfield