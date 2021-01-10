Recently, I've seen a lot of Trump and U.S. flags being waved together — as if to say they equate. The Trump flag indicates support of and/or loyalty to an individual, while the U.S. flag suggests patriotism. This implies that a patriot (def: a person who loves, supports, and defends his/her country) and a partisan (def: a militant supporter of a party, person or idea) are one and the same.
At recent rallies and demonstrations, I've also noticed Trump partisans waving signs proclaiming "We the People," referring to the sovereignty of the citizenry in the Constitution — meaning the people rule. I agree wholeheartedly! However, this rule is embodied in the power of the vote. So to seek to overturn the results of an election, while it might be partisan, it is definitely unpatriotic. Another common sign is "stop the steal," and again, I wholeheartedly agree! But the election was and is legal/legitimate and the only attempts to steal are by nullifying or overturning the election and thus thwarting the sovereignty of the people.
"Transparency": None are so blind as those who won't see. Baseless allegations waved around by a super-partisan that are laughed out of court do not constitute fraud, no matter how many times one tries to use them to alter the true and certified results.
Henry Heinrichs, Bakersfield