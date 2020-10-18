As of this writing, some 12 million Americans have already cast their votes before the Nov. 3 election. Most states have begun early voting and as evidenced by long lines, the status quo intent to disenfranchise voting is failing. Texas’ Republican governor’s order limited drop-off locations to one per county — even Harris County, which has 4.7 million people. Thus the motivation for long polling lines, which requires enduring hours of waiting to cast one’s vote.
These “hardy Americans” are truly patriotic Americans. Willing to sacrifice in many insistences an entire day to cast their single vote. Votes do count, and it’s hoped the result will not just be a new “high water” standard of voter participation, but an undeniable and undeterrable movement to remember which elected representatives created the long lines — lines lengthened by elimination of polling stations. Actions deliberately designed to create frustration, where ease and encouragement should be the standard voting experience, not the exception.
Americans willing to stand in lines for hours are the real victors standing guard against a politically motivated organized conflict determined to steal the election through voter disenfranchisement and intimidation. Circumstances designed to foster low voter participation. Hurray for America, and good riddance to the spoilers.
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield