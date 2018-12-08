While watching the funeral of President George H.W. Bush, I had a revelation in thought. I have been pondering my strong aversion to the illegal immigrant throng sitting on our border for several months. I felt conflicted because I have many strong connections to Americans of Mexican descent who live in and contribute greatly to our local community. So why the aversion?
The answer struck in recalling the opening line of a great poem by Sir Walter Scott, a Scotsman, "Breathes there the man with soul so dead, Who never to himself hath said, This is my own, my native land!" The poem is entitled "Patriotism" and goes on to describe the emotionally dead soul of a man who has no love for his motherland. Why and how this clarified the illegal immigration conundrum is quite simple.
Debate over immigration always emphasizes the early days of our country and how many Americans are descendants of immigrants. This debate either knowingly or unknowingly omits the willing transfer of national loyalty and sense of patriotism. My great-grandparents were Germans who came through Ellis Island and rapidly became Americans. Any hyphenation of their nationality would have been considered an insult. They were Americans, their children fought the Germans in World War II and they were proud. They did not just move their physical being to America but their patriotic loyalties as well. The thought of my great-grandfather marching down a Kansas street carrying a German flag is beyond comprehension.
So I discovered that my aversion is based on the differences of my life experience and what we see happening today. Coming to America to become American is not the same as coming to America as political pawns or opportunists. Patriots follow the law and respect the process.
Karen E Wass, Bakersfield