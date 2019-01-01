President Trump’s White House press conference with Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi provided an interesting contrast between patriotism and partisanship.
President Trump is a patriot who loves our country and is trying to protect us by enhancing border security. He knows and understands that a country without borders is no longer a sovereign nation. Schumer and Pelosi, on the other hand, want open borders to allow millions more aliens into our country to benefit not the country but the Democrat Party (aliens overwhelmingly favor Democrats by about five to one). Schumer and Pelosi know that 62 percent of the illegal aliens already here in our country get welfare benefits and other social services that cost taxpayers more than $140 billion per year, money that we could use for our own citizens and veterans, but they just don’t care. In addition, they also want to give citizenship to the 20 million-plus illegal aliens already here so they can become new Democrat voters. This is pure, unadulterated partisanship because Schumer and Pelosi are putting the welfare and interests of their party ahead of the welfare of our country.
So who do we want to lead our country in the 21st century? Should it be extreme partisan liberals who put their political party first and don’t give a damn about our country, or should it be patriots who love our country and want to protect and preserve it? If we are to survive as a country, we must choose patriots.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi