On Veterans Day, there were numerous articles celebrating the courage and commitment of veterans. I wonder what happened to the country that won WWII. The Americans that sent their sons and husbands to war, endured rationing of vital goods such as food, shoes, fuel, abided curfews and blackouts at home in an effort to win the war. Yet their descendants complain and whine about having to wear a mask and social distancing that could save their fellow Americans. So far in eight short months, COVID-19 is rapidly approaching the number of American lives lost in four years of WWII.
What happened to the patriotic spirit willing to self sacrifice to beat the enemy? Are we more willing to sacrifice and pull together to kill our fellow humans abroad than defeat a virus that kills our family, friends and neighbors?
Alex Wiyninger, Bakersfield