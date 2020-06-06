We were almost there. Finally our country had acknowledged racial bias existed. Legislation was passed making racism illegal. Slowly we became a groovy society. Greed was nonexistent. We dressed alike, looked alike, ate alike, slept alike, loved alike. We looked at each other not as someone to get something from, but as someone we could share, not take. The year was 1974.
Then arrived the 1980s. As gas prices grew and politics reflected a capitalist ideology, greed was introduced by President Reagan. The groovy society became the yuppie society.
Today’s protesting in the streets is a result of greedy racial policies continued since the 1980s. I know, I was there.
Nathan Acuna, Bakersfield