If any of what we have been told of the life of Mr. Epstein is half true, there are many people that not only should be brought to justice, but should also be ashamed of their own actions, or lack of actions. If I was aware of a gentleman keeping company with an underage girl, I do believe I would take appropriate action to said gentleman. See, I had teenage girls.
Just where in the Hell were the parents of these underage girls? They all have slumber parties or weekend babysitting jobs? Maybe the conversation went like this: "Mom, I'm going to my friend's private island for the weekend, OK?" "Yes, honey, but make sure you are home for school Monday morning. You have that Algebra test." Good God, really?
Some parents are certainly guilty along with those men/women that knew what was taking place.
Rex Wanlass, Bakersfield