My classmates from Garces — class of 1956 (WOW) — meet monthly at a local restaurant and have been doing so for many years. As I was walking to my car a block away, I heard a very loud commotion. Thinking it might be a fight, I was on guard. It wasn't that at all; it was a rambling, deranged man across the street.
All of a sudden he crossed the street and was coming straight toward me. Panic set in and I was feeling very intimidated, not knowing what to do.
At that moment, a gentleman (angel) was at my side and escorted me to my car. What a godsend!
Thanks to Kirk. I had his parting words to "have a blessed day." I will pass his kindness on.
Darlene Stewart, Bakersfield