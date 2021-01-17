In reference to the Mark Martinez piece about the Shallow State and Trump supporters, I would first like to commend him on his educational and professional accomplishments ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Breaching the Capitol: A product of the 'Shallow State,'" Jan. 10). I’m sure much hard work and effort went into his success.
With that said, it amazes me how Mark has painted the picture of conservatives with a brush the size of Texas. His view is that we all have to be a bunch of uneducated, back-woods hicks to think that way. I know plenty of conservative-minded people with a high level of education. Would the Californian have printed a letter stating that liberal people with degrees don’t know a hammer from a screw driver? That they’re a bunch of elitist snobs that sit around and sip wine and make fun of the rest of us?
I don’t know if I’m more disappointed in Mark or The Californian for printing such a biased, one-sided hit piece. The so-called party of unity and tolerance needs to take a collective deep breath and examine both themselves and their rhetoric. Maybe someday a course on that will become available?
Matt Koelzer, Bakersfield