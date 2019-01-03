I have been fortunate to have lived my 82 years in the greatest city, Bakersfield; the greatest county, Kern; the greatest state, California; and the greatest nation in the world.
I have watched Bakersfield and Kern County grow 10 times in size during those years and seen changes here and in the nation which would require a book to list. New laws are enacted in ever-growing numbers activating changes. Many are good for all, others for some. Life without changes, even those proven to be bad, would be a most boring life to live. Our lives are not only subject to change over years, months and days; they can change in a split-second.
Yes there are times when I still wish for the unlocked doors and walkable streets of my youth. We have a process to reverse proven bad laws and the changes they bring. The most common method is through elections.
It seems during every national election celebrities and stars cry if a certain person is elected or if Congress takes action or no action. They say they will leave this terrible country for Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands. As strange as it seems, they never do leave, and those nations do not invite them.
If they truly wanted to make this a better nation for us to live in, they would leave. You don't have to love this nation to live in it, but you must be part of it by at least obeying its laws.
Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield