I recently dropped off my car for an airbag recall. While there, I watched an employee, with her mask around her neck, get into a customer's car and drive. When I picked up my car later, a different employee drove another car, and again, no mask.
Suggestion: if employees aren't going to where masks while driving in the very enclosed space of people's cars, then customers should be told beforehand.
Maybe this is part of the reason that Kern County has averaged 807 new cases and three new deaths per day over the past week.
Eloise Mudge, Bakersfield