Saturday the weather said sunshine with some clouds. What a nice day to barbecue a juicy T-bone. I went to our local Albertsons for a steak and Match Light, and never thought I would see the panic I saw. With five checkout stands going (mormal is three) and long lines, I wondered what was going on.
Oh yes, the coronavirus, but why so much toilet paper? The virus is fever, cough and possible serious respiratory conditions.
I made my way back to the butcher block and found there were no meat, poultry or fish, and the area was dark. What happened, I asked, and an employee said they had such a run on fresh meats they sold out so they decided to just put out packaged products. I found my steak and Match light and headed down the paper products aisle to check out, and found the shelves were empty.
I found the shortest line I could but still had six people ahead of me. I stood there in total wonderment. Carts piled high. I looked down at my cart with only two items and reached over and got a couple of cupcakes on a rack nearby.
One lady in the aisle next to me was unloading the most food I have ever seen in one cart. Meat, frozen dinners, canned food, and she was saying she heard the price of food was going up so high it will be hard to buy. I haven't heard that one yet. The cashier asked if I found everything I was looking and with a chuckle I said yes.
As I left the store, one woman had a cart piled high with what I assumed was the last of the toilet paper. I passed by a homeless man sitting on his bedroll without a care in the world and probably asking himself what in the hell is going on.
I got home, ran into the house, closed the curtains and peeked out. My roommate asked what was going on, and I said the panicked were coming for our toilet paper, so we better lock the door.
James McCall, Taft