My wife and I live in a neighborhood which gives treats to a lot of kids on Halloween. Thinking everyone would ignore the warnings, I bought candy and my wife bought candy. We carefully put candy in sealed bags and placed a basket near the street under our streetlight so kids would not come close to the door.
To my surprise, we only had a couple of kids. Way to go, Bakersfield, maybe we will kick this pandemic yet. The important question remaining, however, is what to do with 300 pieces of “fun size” candy. Sacrifices must be made, so we will just have to eat it all!
Bob Goon, Bakersfield