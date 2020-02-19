The Feb. 10 article, “State says local bans on energy financing programs may have protected consumers,” ignored that Property Assessed Clean Energy offers the strongest consumer protections in the home improvement financing marketplace and enables clean energy and resiliency upgrades that make California homes and communities cleaner, safer and stronger. These protections are enshrined in law, regulations and local government policies, making PACE the safest way to pay for home improvements.
Homeowners are protected throughout the process, beginning with a comprehensive underwriting review, clear “Know-Before-You-Owe” disclosures and a confirmation call so they fully understand their financing terms. In fact, no PACE-financed project can begin until homeowners understand and agree to a payment plan that fits their budget, and no contractor is paid until the end of the project and the homeowner approves of the work. These features are why on-time prepayment rates for PACE financing are greater than 99 percent within one year following the upgrade.
PACE has helped California finance more than $5 billion in clean energy projects and unlock its numerous benefits. The Sandpiper apartments in Sacramento are a great example; PACE has reduced energy costs for residents by 21 percent. Overall, PACE in California will help curb greenhouse gas emissions by more than 5 million metric tons — the equivalent of taking more than 1 million vehicles off the roads for a year.
At the same time, PACE is making communities safer while reducing the impacts of climate change. PACE helps Californians finance resiliency upgrades such as fire-resistant roofs that help families combat the ever-increasing wildfire threat. PACE also supports water efficiency projects that will enable California to conserve more than 10 billion gallons — crucial at a time when much of California is plagued by persistent drought.
We should be building up, instead of knocking down, programs like PACE that help make California greener, safer and more resilient, while always putting the interests of consumers first.
Colin Bishopp, PACE