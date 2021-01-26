On Feb. 3, the Bakersfield City Council intends to consider repealing the ordinance allowing backyard hens within the city limits due to an anonymous lawsuit filed by a few people or possibly even just one individual ("Bakersfield City Council to consider repealing backyard hen ordinances," Jan. 21). This lawsuit is frivolous and unethical and it is wrong for the Bakersfield City Council to allow it to dictate the rules against what the majority of their constituents were requesting.
I do not really expect for the city council to be able to empathize with why this is so important to us, but it does, however, have an obligation to Bakersfield residents to uphold the ordinance according to what the majority requested. By rescinding this ordinance, the Bakersfield City Council is sending a message to the citizens of Bakersfield that their voices will not be heard even if they are the majority and that only those few individuals with enough resources to manipulate the system will ever have a say in the rules and laws that govern our lives. This pandering to the elite and ignoring the requests of the common citizens of Bakersfield must stop. This is about much more than hen ownership now; this is about our voices being erased and dismissed in favor of the affluent and privileged.
Regardless of how you feel about backyard hens, every American should be dismayed that privilege is being allowed to over rule the will of the majority. Now is the time to speak up and insist that our council members be accountable to us.
Janie Boland, Bakersfield