As I write this I am heartsick at what our country has become. Never in my 93 years, and having gone through several elections, have I seen such hatred, vile language and gestures, violence on both the so-called "left and right extreme factions."
No matter your choice for president, there has been an election and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won both the majority popular vote (by almost 5 million votes) and the electoral college vote. As President-Elect Biden tries for a peaceful transition, we should ask President Donald Trump to rise to the occasion and cooperate. As for the Trump supporters, go back to your homes and do something creative to dispel the hate. Only then can the new president and vice president go ahead with their plans of bringing unity back to our country.
Betty L. Kouklis, Bakersfield