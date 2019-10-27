Thank you, thank you, thank you for the Community Voices piece from Layne Logan, retired California Highway Patrol, about the traffic light systems we have here in Bakersfield ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Fix up the traffic lights in the city," Oct. 22). This is one of my "pet peeves" when I think about improvements that need to be made. Why do I have to sit at a turn signal with a red light when there is absolutely no traffic in any direction? Why can't Bakersfield have "yield on green" signals at numerous intersections where there is little traffic? I have written to The Californian in the past about this and also the Public Works Department. If I recall correctly, the Public Works Department replied through The Californian that Bakersfield residents aren't used to those types of signals and therefore they wouldn't work. Does the city think we are stupid? I certainly wouldn't pull out in front of a car even if I had a green light.
And then there's the air pollution problem. Wouldn't it be better to have traffic moving rather than sitting at a traffic light for several minutes (and I do mean several)? Wouldn't that cut down on the exhaust being emitted into the air? It just makes sense to me; why doesn't it to the city?
Use some of that excess tax money and fix the traffic lights to operate more efficiently and then I won't have to make illegal left turns on a red light when there is no traffic around.
Betsy Gosling, Bakersfield