Many decades ago, as a student at Garces Memorial High School, I asked a history teacher who “Garces” was. After a long pause, he said, “A Spanish monk,” and that was that. Still curious, I looked up the padre’s biography and discovered he had been an adventurous Franciscan indeed, who had once been ferried across the Kern River in his drawers by friendly Yokuts. That, of course, had tickled 15-year-old me.
It was also a lesson to me about hidden history. That memory surfaced recently when an old college pal of mine, an alumnus of San Francisco’s George Washington High School, called to ask if I had been following the controversy over the famous GWHS murals of our first president. In fact, I had.
The striking murals by artist Victor Arnautoff depict, among other things, a heroic Washington dispatching frontiersmen toward the wilderness over the body of an Indian and with the support of black slaves. It’s closer to truth than most of us would like to admit, and it would seem to be the perfect subject for a teaching moment.
Nevertheless, the murals have lately become controversial. According to professor James Taylor of USF, “…on a daily basis, unless… contextualized,” the murals “cause injury to young people and their families and the staff (at GWHS)” and should be removed or hidden. So contextualize, don’t destroy them.
In this age of pseudo events and electronic media, broader historical understanding can surely be achieved by employing those murals, as well as by such examples as Allensworth State Historical Park, or Manzanar National Historic Site, or the various Franciscan Missions and other discomfiting monuments to California’s imperfect past. I suspect we need more exposure to our actual history, not less. According to GWHS graduate Leslie Correll, “The mural [sic] was meant to correct the [historical] whitewash.”
We should explain the images and the time that produced them as well as other uncomfortable realities, and let them do their job because, as George Orwell observed, “those who control the past control the future.” Burying one’s head in politically-correct sand is no answer. History can’t be erased but we Californians in particular can try to learn from it.
It’s our shared history.
Gerald Haslam, Penngrove