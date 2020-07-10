After reading a recent letter, I didn't know if I should cry, or laugh ("Letter to the Editor: My ideal leader," July 8). So it is OK to vote for a man that has lied to you more than 18,000 times; is racist; can't button his coat even when meeting Queen Elizabeth II; is the reason we are in such bad shape with the coronavirus; has no class, ethics or morals; and makes money every time he goes golfing in one of his golf courses. I could go on and on. No thank you. I will do everything I can to see that Joe Biden is our next president.
Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield