It is finished. It is over. President Donald Trump just cannot bring himself to admit it. He has, once more, shown that he has a real problem with reality. The voters have spoken and they have have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Biden-Harris ticket received more than 5,244,000 votes over Trump-Pence.
The Department of Homeland Security has declared that this was the most secure election in U.S. history. So, why is the current president so unwilling to face the facts? He has gone so far as to put Rudy Giuliani, the clown prince, in charge of his legal team to challenge the election results. This is like putting Daffy Duck in command of the Titanic.
Our nation is as divided more now than l have ever witnessed. We need someone who can bring us together. We need a healer. I feel that Biden is that man. We cannot continue to tear ourselves apart.
At this point in our national advance, Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria are laughing themselves silly. They see our current president as an infantile fool. They see our country as divided and weakened. Just like we were in September 2001. ISIS might just see another opportunity.
We cannot continue to be a house divided or we stand in grave danger of being a house not standing.
Michael Cariker, Bakersfield