As reported last week, “Trump’s campaign made stops nationwide. Coronavirus cases surged in his wake in at least five places.”
Is President Donald Trump the modern day Pied Piper, leaving a trail of sick and dead people behind as he continues to hold campaign rallies throughout the U.S.? Are his followers so enamored with the tune he plays that they are willing to put their lives and the lives of their families in danger by attending his COVID-19 spreading events?
Have you watched highlights of these rallies on various media outlets? If you have, you couldn’t help but notice that his adoring attendees, sometimes numbering in the thousands, are crowded together; the vast majority not wearing masks; yelling and screaming; thereby aiding COVID-19 to spread unabated.
In this on-going war against COVID-19, our Pied Piper commander-in-chief has allowed this deadly enemy to aggressively attack citizens without putting up much resistance. In fact, by holding his rallies and telling us that we have nothing to fear and we should just ignore this threat to our health, he is aiding and abetting this insidious virus in putting us down.
How much longer will we allow this Pied Piper’s incompetence to bring us closer to defeat in the war against this viral enemy? How many times do we have to be slapped in the face by COVID-19 before we wake up? How many more of us must be added to the casualty list before we say enough is enough?
Richard Ceccarelli, Bakersfield