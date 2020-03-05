Many recent Letters to the Editor are correct in terms of examples cited of socialism already firmly entrenched into our national economy. Consistently avoided is the historically correct definition of socialism — an economy in which the government owns all of the means of production, distribution and exchange. The operative word is “all.”
The choice between capitalism and socialism is not mutually exclusive. We have enjoyed the wisdom of our past leaders that we can enjoy the best of both systems – and totally avoid the worst.
The long-standing conclusion of economist and author Paul Samuelson is totally correct even today. He said we have a “mixed economy” in which the government does indeed own some of the means of production. However, his brief list comes nowhere near what today’s advocates of socialism envision for our nation, viz., virtually all means of production and distribution should become the property of the government.
We have benefitted from this delicate “balancing act” for decades, if not centuries. Maintenance of this common-sense balance of capitalism and socialism is critical. It sets us totally apart from failed socialist systems in the world and those few countries perceived by some (not many) to be “successful.”
Our “mixed economy” is why the U.S. consistently is the leading economy in the world.
It would be foolhardy for us to change from this “winning game” and succumb to the downside risks total socialism these writers – and certain presidential candidates — advocate with its inevitable self-destructive outcomes.
John Pryor, Bakersfield