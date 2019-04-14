While both parties haven't adequately addressed the problems in our health care system it is still the best in the world. People come here from all over the world for treatment.
My understanding of socialist health care systems in other countries is that many times you have no choice in doctors and there can be long waits for necessary surgeries. However, in regards to the letter stating that this is due to the "rich Republicans" ("Letter to the Editor: Affordable health care, good wages doesn't mean communism," April 11), let me say that these are some of the people who used their entrepreneurial skills and hard work to create the funds that Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are so eager to redistribute.
We have millionaire Bernie Sanders (maybe he should contribute some of his wealth) who has shown his business acumen by making his fortune as a politician. We have the unofficial socialist Obama who thought that the government was responsible for creating the businesses, which supply not only jobs but the money that goes into the health care system, not hard-working Americans who already support generations of those who contribute nothing.
Steve Ledbetter, Bakersfield