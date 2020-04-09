The good doctor, Dr. John Balmes, is clearly blaming the government and Trump for the lack of N95 face masks and ventilators ("Mask shortages are outrageous; the federal government needs to do better," April 4). Obviously, there is a shortage of all of the necessary supplies and equipment, but blaming the government and the president is misdirected.
Six months ago, very few people had ever even heard of a ventilator, much less N95 face masks. If there is a governmental entity that has dropped the ball on preparedness of a “pandemic from out of nowhere,” it is the Centers for Disease Control and the medical industry itself.
In blaming the government and Trump, it appears to me that the effort is to dispel any fault in people like Dr. Balmes, who is an expert in public health.
Since COVID-19 will be with us far in the future, maybe his efforts should be in preparedness for the next pandemic, and, as with the rest of us, learn from our collective mistakes.
Since more than 600,000 American souls will be lost to cancer, approximately 647,000 souls lost to heart disease, or that the flu kills 12,000 to 61,000 lives nationwide every year or that at least 498 people have been shot in Chicago this year so far (up 63 from 2019), I’d like to hear more about that. Enough with COVID-19.
Ed Davis, Bakersfield