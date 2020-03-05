This past Sunday I couldn’t help but notice two very large flags an individual was flying on the back of their very tall 4x4 pickup truck. From the flags, I was able to deduce that (a) they are a fervent supporter of our 45th president and (b) feel a certain affinity toward symbols of Southern cultural heritage.
Clearly they hold strong personal convictions, but I would like to suggest that their focus for social and political change might be misplaced. Here are some alternative actions that they might consider taking that could have a desired impact on our community and would not antagonize or intimidate their neighbors:
- Perhaps they could volunteer their time working phone banks or going door-to-door in support of candidates and state initiatives of their choice
- Their pickup could be used in efforts to maintain and restore the Kern River Parkway bike trail or to deliver items to needy families or to foster children
- The $100 spent on flags and truck mounting hardware could have been donated to the Kern County Republicans so that local conservative candidates could receive campaign support. The Bakersfield Pregnancy Center provides expecting women/families with care, support and information about alternatives to abortion. Organizations like the Kern County Gun Club hold organized shooting events that support such worthy causes like the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation. Bakersfield’s Relay for Life has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research and support for cancer patients and their families.
This is far from an exhaustive list of things that any of us could do. Any of these actions — and countless others — would improve our community without compromising the goals or values of their political affiliation or cultural viewpoint. Maybe this is a lesson for all of us — that taking positive, personal actions will have a greater impact than just provoking responses.
Mike Warner, Bakersfield