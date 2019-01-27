There is a disagreement in our nation between those who want a wall on our southern border and those who do not.
Our border with Mexico is almost 2,000 miles long. It covers four states: California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. We already have a border wall that is around 700 miles long and covers the most highly traveled portions. That leaves about 1,300 more miles to border. Many of these miles are mountainous with roaring rivers or dry deserts. Those who try to cross the deserts in summer are often found dead from heat stroke. Tunnels have also been found under the walls. At last count there were three discovered in the last month. Many drug smugglers are now flying over the border where illegal drugs are confiscated at airports.
The cost to wall the open portions varies from $12 to $25 billion. Mexico doesn't have that kind of money. So, where will the money come from? Do you want your taxes raised to pay for a wall? There are already 48 legal crossings between California and Texas.
Better uses for $12 to $25 billion for a wall might be:
1. Most police force budgets for one year.
2. 16,000 children have their health care covered for one year.
3. Pay for America's emergency opioid crisis.
4. Illegal drugs stopped at upgraded points of entry.
5. 80,000 more pre-k students enrolled.
6. More Navy ships to stop cocaine traffic in Caribbean.
Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield