Thursday's Californian featured articles regarding the increasing cases of the coronavirus and its associated deaths, plus the scheduled reopening of restaurants, churches and more. I have some concerns related to both.
Obviously, the virus is not declining, while public pressure to kickstart the economy is increasing. People are understandably anxious to get out and get back to “normal," whatever that will be. If the virus is not receding, and social contact is unrestrained, the outcome will be more cases of the virus and unnecessary fatalities.
Besides meat packing houses, bars, restaurants, private gatherings and church services are among the major culprits when it comes to increasing the spread of the disease. I do not wish to deny anyone their “right” to gather lawfully at these places. If they are dying to take the risk for themselves, along with the possible consequences, that’s their choice. My choice is to stay away from those people and places.
This pandemic will be eliminated only by self-quarantining and a vaccine. The people I know are approaching the opening of the city and county very cautiously. Restarting the economy will really only occur when the majority of the population has the confidence that the virus has been completely controlled or eradicated.
In the meantime, let’s all act in an adult manner: wear masks when out and about, practice social distancing and show respect to the folks who must work in this pandemic every day.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield