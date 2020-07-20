Closing businesses and opening schools? Opening businesses and closing schools? These should not be opposing questions. If it’s unsafe for one to be open, it’s unsafe for the other and vice versa. President Trump would like you to believe that everything will soon be back to normal.
Being pressured by this administration to open schools on a certain date is suicidal. Trump has his image to maintain and Betsy DeVos has her private schools to think of. Trump and his advisors have been wrong at every junction of this perilous trip, costing thousands of lives. Will innocent students and teachers be added to this list?
There are hundreds of ramifications if a student is a virus carrier in school and dozens of scenarios for action. What about lawsuits from parents who will say their child wasn’t protected by the school and its district? Would anyone want to substitute for the teacher being quarantined? Sick leave would disappear rapidly for any district employee.
Headlines in Texas stated that as their schools prepare to reopen, teachers are making out their wills. Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy said on Fox News, "But there are some people who want to keep our schools closed because they think it gives them a political advantage. And they are using our kids as political pawns and to them, I say unashamedly they can kiss my ass."
America is facing its biggest challenge in 100 years. All our lives have changed. The “Don’t Tread On Me” mindset will not help eliminate the virus. We all have to make sacrifices, follow rules and consider others in our decisions. Otherwise, we all lose.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield