After reading Monday's letters to the editors, my opinion as to what is wrong in our country was verified.
Even though Kern County is relatively conservative, as pointed out by one letter writer, they feel they must denigrate those who don’t hold the the same opinion as them. Another letter writer is offended because the Editorial Board didn’t endorse her favorite candidates.
Folks, this is what is wrong with our country. Apparently it is no longer acceptable to express your opinion without being criticized or denigrated. I guess the sacrifices our country has made over the years to protect right of self-expression and free speech are no longer acceptable to all. Unfortunately, it is no longer acceptable to some folks for others to express an opinion different from theirs.
Many thanks to the Bakersfield Californian for the venue of self-expression and free speech, regardless of whether it is contrary to some. If these same people were willing to have an open mind to discuss and debate rather than judge or criticize, perhaps our state and country would be in a better place. I appreciate and cherish the right to express my points of view, open for discussion and debate. Rather than criticizing, with polarizing comments, why not approach other points of view with an open mind and consider compromising or discussing other points of view. Open minds are better than closed minds.
Geoff King, Shafter