President Trump has destroyed the Republican Party from within and caused major damage to the United States' economy.
The president has not shown leadership in fighting COVID-19 and his policies have destroyed our national economy. In the United States, almost 5 million people have been infected, 25 percent of the cases in the world. One quarter of the deaths in the world — 150,000 — are in the United States. There could be 300,000 deaths in the U.S. by the end of 2020, almost the population of the city of Bakersfield.
The only sure solution is to elect Democrats in November. Democrats must win the U.S. Senate, gain seats in Congress and Biden must become the president. A message must be sent to all Republicans who have encouraged Trump's misinformation and mismanagement.
Only vote for Democrats. Find out the political registration of everyone running for office. Do not support anyone who encourages Trump.
What do you have to lose? Your family's health and your economic wealth.
If Democrats control all three branches of government, they can fix the economy and save lives by having a united policy to fight COVID-19.
After November, members of the Lincoln Group can rebuild the Republican Party.
Gene Tackett, Bakersfield