President Trump has attacked the swamp creatures of Washington, D.C., and they are fighting back. He has been spied on by government agencies lead by the prior administration. During the constant attacks, his policies have produced the best economy our nation has experienced. The president has shown leadership in fighting this COVID-19 virus, stopping air travel from China in January. This restriction was against the advice of “scientific” doctors. At the time, candidate Joe Biden called the president’s action racist.
Additionally, the president’s team has worked with several companies to produce a vaccine in record time. This was accomplished by a sensible business model, not using a bureaucratic government approach. In the United States, almost 5 million people have been infected with the virus and likely many more. The number of infections is almost irrelevant as many more people have suspected they had the virus but have not been tested. Deaths and hospitalizations are what matters. There could be many more deaths had the president not taken swift action by restricting travel from highly infected areas.
It is interesting to note that many of the states and cities with the most COVID-10 deaths have been under the control of Democratic governors and mayors. Why is that? Why is it that Democratic governors and mayors are closing businesses, ruining the economic gains the federal government has helped provide by removing over burden regulations?
The only solution to maintain our economy and continue to prosper is to reelect President Trump and elect conservatives up.
Pete Fox, Bakersfield