Comply immediately with all police officer instructions, and assume he or she is operating with the best interests of our community.
If that officer in operating in bad faith, with prejudice, then not complying will only make the situation worse and there’s a chance it could escalate with a terrible consequence — your death at the hands of an utterly incompetent cop who slipped through the cracks in the hiring process. If you were wrongly detained or harassed, then file a complaint with the police department. That’s how a civil society works.
Most police officers are dedicated public servants who risk their lives for us day in and day out — to villainize those great folks because of a few very bad apples is a disservice to all of us and only adds to the divide. Truth over emotion, unfortunately, is lacking in this conversation.
Mike Oliver, Bakersfield