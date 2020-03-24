My pest control man came to spray the exterior for bugs and told me that it would be his last day, since they had been ordered to close the business down. This to me is absurd — we not only have to live with the coronavirus, but now we get to lives with bugs in our house as well.
Most of the time when he sprays the house, he rarely, if ever, makes contact with the homeowner. He leaves a copy of the bill tucked into the front door. So how can that be detrimental to my health? Is living with bugs and insects better?
Dodie Mosby, Bakersfield