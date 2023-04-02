On Monday morning, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney got up and got ready for school. The very last thing on their minds or their parents' minds was dying that day. Three 9-year-old children eagerly looking forward to spring break and Easter. Just a few short hours later, they and three adults lay dead in their own blood. Victims of one more mass shooting in America. Victims of another maniac with a semi-automatic assault-style weapon.
Counting Monday, there have been 130 mass shootings in this country since Jan. 1. That comes out to 1½ a day. According to the Kaiser Family Medical Foundation, gunshot wounds are the No. 1 killer of young people 1-19. More than car accidents, illness or disease. And we still do nothing. How many more children are going to have to die before our politicians decide that happiness really isn't a warm Uzi.