Like my uncle and three older brothers, I graduated from South High School. During three years of my tenure there, I was in the drill team - the Rebelettes - including being the leader my senior year. While I have many fond memories of marching in numerous parades and football halftime shows in my military-style uniform, I'm in favor of changing the mascot and anything else that represents the Confederacy ("As South High School considers changing mascot, alumni look back on times surrounded by Confederate imagery," July 12). Instead of holding on to hurtful traditions, I'd prefer to be "once a Rebel, but now woke."
Robin (Rutledge) Paggi, Bakersfield