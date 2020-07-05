Several years ago, I heard a linguist refer to the terminal stage of the language acquisition process as “a staircase to infinity.”
I later thought about it, and realized that for me, the staircase to infinity had been a small, brick building on North Chester Avenue across from Standard School: the Oildale Branch library. There, a world far beyond oilfields and smoke plumes opened, and I rode with King Arthur, played football for Knute Rockne, romanced Becky Thatcher. Even "Horton Hatches the Egg" presented the lure of possibilities.
That was the library’s real gift: a sense of the possible. No alienation, but possibility. From authors like Mark Twain and Richard Wright and John Steinbeck, I learned to hate bigotry. I also learned to hate constraints on people’s abilities. As a result, I came to believe that I, too, could grow up to be not only an oil worker like my dad, but perhaps I might sprout wings of imagination and become a writer or an educator, a physician or a farmer — an infinity of possibilities (an Oildale classmate like Bob Stephens later became a literary critic; Jerry Gibbons became a nationally noted advertising maven; Merle Haggard...well, he did pretty well, too, etc.). That sense of the possible was the great gift local libraries gave me.
It was powerfully reinforced when local writers were given opportunities to actively present their work in libraries back in the 1940s and 1950s (“You see, they’re just like you and me,” one teacher emphasized): Ardis Walker, Arnold Rojas, Elizabeth Borton de Trevino, Frank Latta, William Rintoul, Georgia Starbuck Gailbraith, et al. — and we novices developed the notion that valley settings and valley lives could be consequential. The old guard had evolved before college creative writing programs became common; books, and libraries were their mentors, too.
Now the Bryce Rathbun Branch, successor to the old library that ignited my youthful soul as it did for so many others, stands mute practically in the lap of North High. It needs funding; it needs love. And Oildale needs it open!
Gerry Haslam, Penngrove