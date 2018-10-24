Re: “In small-town Arvin, big money from oil interests flows into City Council races” from Oct. 21, I commend you for covering the important issue of the oil industry’s endorsement of some City Council candidates.
I attended Arvin High School and remember it felt normal to see oil pumpjacks across the street from the school, in the backyards of families, and it might seem normal given that in Kern County, there is one oil and gas well for every two high school students. However, it is not normal and disproportionally affects people of color. The increasing presence of oil and gas wells should be of concern to anyone that cares about community health given that living in close proximity to one presents serious public health concerns, especially for children, such as neural and respiratory disorders, birth defects and death.
Arvin is an example of a community that has taken action to protect its residents from the hazards of environmental pollution after the state and federal levels of government have failed to do so. Now, because Arvin stood up, the oil industry is fighting back using these three candidates as puppets to kill a city ordinance that protects the health of thousands and puts the interests of the community first.
These candidates backed by the oil industry are not the people the city of Arvin deserves as its leaders. The Arvin City Council needs people who are trying to do good by the community, not people who side with the industry that is poisoning their health.
Patricia Avila, Arvin