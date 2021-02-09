As a partner in a small Taft based oil company, I agree with most of the recent opinion written by Catherine Reheis-Boyd with two exceptions ("OTHER VOICES: California oil and gas are in it for the long run," Feb. 5).
Our company in no way supports the return to Paris Climate Agreement and propping up renewable energy while ignoring the economic destruction it will cause. If Western States Petroleum Association and its constituent companies want to virtue signal their support, that’s fine with me.
Charles Comfort, Taft