I live in Kern County, part of the "Breadbasket of the World," at least until Gov. Gavin Newsom's brood of vipers cut off irrigation water the farmers pay for. We've also been fracking for more than 40 years. Imagine that! Growing food and extracting oil and natural gas!
To top it off, a friend of mine invented the guidable horizontal boring tool that, with fracking, gave us energy independence — that is until the Dems got themselves in total control of our freedoms and free enterprise (Enjoying your fuel and utility prices going through the roof?).
As for me, I've been in the environmental business for more than 40 years. I've always found the biggest obstacle to a clean and useful environment is the leftist run brainwashed management of foundations that provide deep pockets for ignorant environmentalists and the corporations that are bludgeoned by Marxist activists.
Our biggest air pollution problem is we're in a bowl downwind from the quasi-communist San Francisco Bay Area, where all the smart people live and work to destroy our freedoms. Farmers suffer from them too, as the geniuses in Silicon Valley and Nancy Pelosi's slum district wallow in sewage, needles and garbage to steal irrigation water to flush out the Bay, killing migrating gray whales on their way to their breeding grounds (Only 10 last year).
— Gerald V. Todd, Bakersfield